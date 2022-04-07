Advanced Search
ALNA CEMETERY OPPORTUNITY TO BID, CEMETERY MOWING 2022

The Alna Cemetery Corporation is soliciting bids for mowing the cemetery located on Rt 218, Alna. Mowing includes cutting all grass, trimming around headstones, trees, shrubs, stones, fencing and any other objects within the cemetery grounds. Mowing shall be done as needed pending growth conditions with grass height
not to exceed 5 inches. Cemetery to be weed whacked prior to Memorial Day, July 4, and Labor Day.

Please submit your bid as follows:
Due date: Delivered or postmarked no later than April 30, 2022
Location: Bids must be delivered by mail to: Alna Cemetery, 1371
Alna Rd, Alna, ME 04535
Liability insurance: Contractor to provide proof of insurance with bid.
Opening: Bids will be opened on May 4, 2022
Questions? Contact Laura Hiestand, President, Alna Cemetery Corp. 586-5214

