Alna Fire Department of Alna, Maine Sealed bids for Firehouse Parking Lot Reconstruction

The Alna Fire Department of Alna, Maine will receive sealed bids for Firehouse Parking Lot Reconstruction
until 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Alna Town Office, 1574 Alna Road in Alna, Maine OR until 6:45 pm at the Alna Fire Station, 1579 Alna Road in Alna, Maine. Bids will be collected and publicly opened and read aloud in the Alna Fire Station meeting room beginning at 7:00 pm on June 1, 2022.

This project consists of reconstructing, expanding, and paving the parking lot at the Alna Fire Station.
A copy of the Contract Documents including Bidding Requirements and Technical Specifications for the work may be obtained at the Alna Town Office or from the Alna Fire Chief (Michael Trask) or on the Town of Alna Website (alna.maine.gov).

