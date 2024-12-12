The Alna Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on proposed amendments to Alna’s Floodplain Ordinance on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at 5:30 pm at the Alna Town Office. Copies of the proposed amended ordinance are available on the Town’s website (http://alna.maine.gov) and from the Alna town clerk.
Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.