The Annual Meeting of the Pemaquid Trail Association will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 4:00 PM at the home of Jef and Cathi Howell, 38 Wawenock Trail, New Harbor, Maine. The rain date is Sunday, August 29. Please bring your own chair and your own water.

Due to COVID-19: face masks are suggested (but not required); and we will not have the usual social hour.

Please note, the meeting location is the same as in 2018 and 2019, but different than in prior years.

Annual dues of $10 per household will be collected at the meeting or may be mailed to Treasurer, Rory Kelleher, 1165 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10029.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

