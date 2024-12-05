The Lincoln County News
AOS 93 District Transportation Request for Proposals:

The Central Lincoln County School System, AOS 93 requests proposals to provide student transportation services for a five-year period beginning July 1, 2025, and ending June 30, 2030. The AOS provides regional public education in the towns of Bristol, Jefferson, Nobleboro, and South Bristol, Maine. The AOS 93 seeks a company to provide safe and efficient transportation for students attending AOS 93 schools and Lincoln Academy, including daily bus routes and extra-curricular activities. A detailed RFP document is available on the www.AOS93.org website.

The deadline for proposals is 2:45 PM, December 27, 2024.


