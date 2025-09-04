AOS 93 SPECIAL PROVISION SCHOOLS

AOS 93 has one or more schools that participate in Special Provision II or Community Eligible Provision. This alternative is referred to as Provision II or CEP. All students enrolled in schools listed below may participate in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program at no charge. Household free/reduced meal applications are not to be distributed or received but similar forms may be distributed by the school to collect household income data for other programs that require this information, such as Federal Title programs.

All students will be served breakfast and lunch at no charge at Bristol Consolidated, Jefferson Village, Nobleboro Central and South Bristol Schools. For additional information please contact Michelle Miller at mmiller@aos93.org or 207-506-3044.

