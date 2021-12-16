Advanced Search
AOS#93 Budget and Interlocal Agreement Vote

The public vote on the 2022-2023 AOS #93 budget and the Interlocal Agreement will be held at Great Salt Bay School on Dec 22, 2021, at 6pm. In order to vote you must attend in person and check in with the appropriate town clerk. Masks will be required. The meeting will be live streamed for viewing only (not voting) on the AOS 93 YouTube channel. Please note – this is NOT voting for or against individual school budgets. The Interlocal Agreement explains our structure for combining our seven towns into AOS #93.

