Application for Merger of Banks

Notice is hereby given that on February 21, 2020, application was made by Bangor Savings Bank, 3 State Street, Bangor, Maine 04401, to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) for consent for Damariscotta Bank and Trust Company, 25 Main Street, Damariscotta, Maine 04543 to merge with and into Bangor Savings Bank with Bangor Savings Bank as the surviving institution. It is contemplated that all of the offices of the above-named institutions will continue to be operated, with the exception that Damariscotta Bank and Trust Company’s existing Belfast branch located at 1 Belmont Avenue, Belfast, Maine 04915, will be consolidated into Bangor Savings Bank’s Belfast branch located at 7 Belmont Avenue, Belfast, Maine 04915.

This notice is published pursuant to 12 U.S.C. Section 1828(c) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act and 12 C.F.R. Section 303.65 of the regulations of the FDIC. This notice will appear on three occasions at approximately equal intervals over a 25-day period beginning February 26, 2020 and ending March 25, 2020.

Any person wishing to comment on this application may file his or her comments in writing with the Deputy Regional Director of the FDIC at the FDIC’s Boston Regional Office, 15 Braintree Hill Office Park, Suite 200, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184-8701, not later than March 27, 2020. The nonconfidential portions of the application are on file at the appropriate FDIC office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of the nonconfidential portion of the application file will be made available upon request.

