AQUACULTURE LEASE APPLICATION COMMENT PERIOD

The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has received completed lease applications for the following proposed sites:

Applicant Name: Colby Davidson

Application Type: Two Experimental Applications

Culture Type: Suspended Culture of Marine Algae

Application I:

Location: East side of Hog Island, Muscongus Bay, Bremen

Acreage and Term Requested: 4 Acres for 3 years

Application II:

Location: East side of Hog Island, Muscongus Bay, Bremen

Acreage and Term Requested: 3.89 Acres for 3 years

Comment deadline: 10/29/22

Maine Department of Marine Resources

Attn: Aquaculture Division

21 State House Station

Augusta, ME 04333-0021

DMRaquaculture@maine.gov

COMMENT PERIOD: The DMR announces a 30-day public comment period during which interested persons may submit written comments or request a public hearing on the application(s). A hearing is optional unless DMR receives five or more written requests from interested persons during the comment period. Please submit written comments or hearing requests by mail or email to the address provided above by the deadline. Unless specified otherwise, DMR will assume that any comments or hearing requests received apply to Application I and II. If feedback is specific to one proposal, please specify accordingly by referring to Application I or II in the comment or hearing request.

VIEW THE APPLICATION: To view a copy of the completed applications, please visit:

https://www.maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/leases/pending/index.html

CONTACT THE APPLICANT: Please contact the applicant with any questions regarding their proposals. Contact information for the applicant can be found in their applications.

Relevant Authority: The legal authority for this notice is 12 MRSA §6072-A (5) and DMR Rules Chapter 2.64.

