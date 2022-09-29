AQUACULTURE LEASE APPLICATION COMMENT PERIOD

The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has received completed lease applications for the following proposed sites:
Applicant Name: Colby Davidson
Application Type: Two Experimental Applications
Culture Type: Suspended Culture of Marine Algae
Application I:
Location: East side of Hog Island, Muscongus Bay, Bremen
Acreage and Term Requested: 4 Acres for 3 years
Application II:
Location: East side of Hog Island, Muscongus Bay, Bremen
Acreage and Term Requested: 3.89 Acres for 3 years
Comment deadline: 10/29/22
Maine Department of Marine Resources
Attn: Aquaculture Division
21 State House Station
Augusta, ME 04333-0021
DMRaquaculture@maine.gov
COMMENT PERIOD: The DMR announces a 30-day public comment period during which interested persons may submit written comments or request a public hearing on the application(s). A hearing is optional unless DMR receives five or more written requests from interested persons during the comment period. Please submit written comments or hearing requests by mail or email to the address provided above by the deadline. Unless specified otherwise, DMR will assume that any comments or hearing requests received apply to Application I and II. If feedback is specific to one proposal, please specify accordingly by referring to Application I or II in the comment or hearing request.
VIEW THE APPLICATION: To view a copy of the completed applications, please visit:
https://www.maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/leases/pending/index.html
CONTACT THE APPLICANT: Please contact the applicant with any questions regarding their proposals. Contact information for the applicant can be found in their applications.
Relevant Authority: The legal authority for this notice is 12 MRSA §6072-A (5) and DMR Rules Chapter 2.64.