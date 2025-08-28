AQUACULTURE LEASE APPLICATION COMMENT PERIOD

Community Shellfish Co. LLC has applied to the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to expand the size of the existing lease listed below:

DMR Lease Site ID: MEDO HI

Waterbody, Town: Medomak River, Bremen

Additional Acreage Requested: 1.0

Please submit written comments, no later than September 27, 2025, to:

Maine Department of Marine Resources

Attn: Aquaculture Division

21 State House Station

Augusta, ME 04333-0021

DMRaquaculture@maine.gov

COMMENT PERIOD: The DMR announces a 30-day public comment period during which interested persons may submit written comments on the application. Please submit written comments by mail or email to the address provided above by the deadline.

VIEW THE APPLICATION: To view a copy of the completed application, please visit DMR’s Aquaculture webpage. Applications are available under ‘Maine Aquaculture Leases and LPAs.’

CONTACT THE APPLICANT: Please contact the applicant with any questions regarding their proposal. Contact information for the applicant can be found in their application.

Relevant Authority: 12 MRSA (12-C) and Chapter 2.61 of DMR’s regulations

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

