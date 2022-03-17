Advanced Search
AQUACULTURE LEASE APPLICATION COMMENT PERIOD

at

Norumbega Oyster has applied to the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to expand the size of the existing lease listed below:

 

DMR Lease Site ID: DAM PPN
Location: Northeast of Perkins Point,
Damariscotta River, Newcastle
Additional Acreage Requested: 1.45

 

Please submit written comments, no later than 4/23/22, to:

Maine Department of Marine Resources
Attn: Aquaculture Division
21 State House Station
Augusta, ME 04333-0021DMRaquaculture@maine.gov

 

VIEW THE APPLICATION: The application contains details about the proposed expansion. A copy of the application is available here:
https://www.maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/leases/pending/index.html
CONTACT THE APPLICANT: Please contact the applicant with any questions regarding their proposal. Contact information for the applicant can be found in their application.
CONTACT DMR: Questions about the lease expansion process can be directed to DMR at DMRaquaculture@maine.gov or 207-624-6573.
Relevant Authority: 2 MRSA (12-C) and Chapter 2.61 of DMR’s regulations

