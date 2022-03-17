AQUACULTURE LEASE APPLICATION COMMENT PERIOD

Norumbega Oyster has applied to the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to expand the size of the existing lease listed below:

DMR Lease Site ID: DAM PPN

Location: Northeast of Perkins Point,

Damariscotta River, Newcastle

Additional Acreage Requested: 1.45

Please submit written comments, no later than 4/23/22, to:

Maine Department of Marine Resources

Attn: Aquaculture Division

21 State House Station

Augusta, ME 04333-0021DMRaquaculture@maine.gov

VIEW THE APPLICATION: The application contains details about the proposed expansion. A copy of the application is available here:

https://www.maine.gov/dmr/aquaculture/leases/pending/index.html

CONTACT THE APPLICANT: Please contact the applicant with any questions regarding their proposal. Contact information for the applicant can be found in their application.

CONTACT DMR: Questions about the lease expansion process can be directed to DMR at DMRaquaculture@maine.gov or 207-624-6573.

Relevant Authority: 2 MRSA (12-C) and Chapter 2.61 of DMR’s regulations

