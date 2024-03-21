The Town of Westport Island is accepting proposals from any Certified Maine Assessor who wishes to perform services for the Town as an Assessors Agent. The duties of Assessor’s Agent shall be performed as an independent contractor and not as an employee of the Town of Westport Island.

Proposals must be received by 6 PM, Monday, May 6, and will be reviewed by the Select Board/Board of Assessors at their 7 PM meeting.

For a copy of the Request for Proposals contact April Thibodeau, Town Clerk, at 207-882-8477 ext. 3, or

townclerk@westportisland.gov.

