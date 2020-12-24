ATTENTION!!!

All Bristol/South Bristol Transfer Station Users:

The transfer station will be closing early Christmas Eve the 24th at 1:00p.m. and will be closed Christmas day the 25th

Yes, we will be open Saturday the 26th.

The transfer station will be closed Wednesday, December 30th and our regular day off Thursday, December 31st and Friday, January 1st for a much deserved break,

and yes, we will be open Saturday the 2nd.

Please plan ahead and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

