Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

ATTENTION!!!

at

All Bristol/South Bristol Transfer Station Users:
The transfer station will be closing early Christmas Eve the 24th at 1:00p.m. and will be closed Christmas day the 25th
Yes, we will be open Saturday the 26th.
The transfer station will be closed Wednesday, December 30th and our regular day off Thursday, December 31st and Friday, January 1st for a much deserved break,
and yes, we will be open Saturday the 2nd.
Please plan ahead and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^