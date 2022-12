Until further notice, the Town of Jefferson office hours will be changed temporarily to:

Monday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday Closed

Friday Closed

