The Town Office will be closed on November 21, 2022 November 22, 2022 and November 23, 2022

for building repairs.

The office will also be closed November 24 & 25, 2022 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Office will reopen on Monday November 28, 2022.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

