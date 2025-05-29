The Lincoln County News
ATTENTION NEWCASTLE RESIDENTS

at

We’re seeking input from residents to help design a new town seal that truly represents Newcastle.

Your voice matters—and what better way to reflect that than by involving you in the process?

After collecting your feedback, we’ll launch an art contest open to the public. The design guidelines will be based on the themes and ideas gathered from your responses. The survey will be available until Wednesday, June 11th.

Scan the QR Code or find it on our Town Website! We appreciate your feedback!

https://www.newcastlemaine.us/home/news/town-logo-survey


