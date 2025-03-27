Pre-Kindergarten – A child who will be four on or before October 15, 2025 is eligible to attend Pre-Kindergarten. This is a 5 day per week program. We anticipate having five Pre-K classrooms in our district:

• Miller School: 2 classrooms

• Union Elementary School: 1 classroom

• Prescott Memorial School: 1 classroom

• Warren Community School: 1 classroom

Spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning with students who reside in RSU 40. At the beginning of July, we will notify out-of-district requests if we have space available. The remaining students will be placed on a waitlist, and we will continue to collect applications through September 3, at which time the remaining seats will be filled with priority for children in the following categories:

• Children with Individualized Education Plans (IEPs)

• Multi-language learners

• State agency clients

• Children who are experiencing homelessness

• Children who are eligible for free and reduced school meals

• Residents of RSU 40

To be considered for placement, registration must be complete, including proof of residency, birth certificate, and immunization records.

Pre-K children who reside within RSU 40 will qualify for district-provided transportation to the Pre-K program of the home school within the district. Pre-K students who reside in Friendship will qualify for district-provided transportation to either Miller School or Warren Community School (as Friendship Village School has no Pre-K program). RSU 40 residents who wish to enroll in Pre-K in a district school that is not their “home” school are eligible to register, space permitting, but will be responsible for their own transportation.

Kindergarten – A child who will be five on or before October 15, 2025 is eligible to attend Kindergarten.

Please register your child for Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten online by filling out the form that can be found at RSU40.org, or by calling the school your child will be attending. You do not need to register if your child has attended Pre-K in RSU 40.

FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE SCHOOL • 832-5057

MILLER SCHOOL • 832-2103

PRESCOTT MEMORIAL SCHOOL • 845-2424

UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL • 785-4330

WARREN COMMUNITY SCHOOL • 273-2001

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

