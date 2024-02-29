Pre-Kindergarten – A child who will be four on or before October 15, 2024 is eligible to attend Pre-Kindergarten. This is a 5 day per week program.
Kindergarten – A child who will be five on or before October 15, 2024 is eligible to attend Kindergarten.
Please register your child for Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten online by filling out the form that can be found at RSU40.org, or by calling the school your child will be attending. If your child has attended Pre-K in RSU 40 you do not need to register.
FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE SCHOOL • 832-5057
MILLER SCHOOL • 832-2103
PRESCOTT MEMORIAL SCHOOL • 845-2424
UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL • 785-4330
WARREN COMMUNITY SCHOOL • 273-2001