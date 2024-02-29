Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

ATTENTION – RESIDENTS OF REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT 40 Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Registration

at

Pre-Kindergarten – A child who will be four on or before October 15, 2024 is eligible to attend Pre-Kindergarten. This is a 5 day per week program.

Kindergarten – A child who will be five on or before October 15, 2024 is eligible to attend Kindergarten.

Please register your child for Pre-Kindergarten or Kindergarten online by filling out the form that can be found at RSU40.org, or by calling the school your child will be attending. If your child has attended Pre-K in RSU 40 you do not need to register.

FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE SCHOOL • 832-5057
MILLER SCHOOL • 832-2103
PRESCOTT MEMORIAL SCHOOL • 845-2424
UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL • 785-4330
WARREN COMMUNITY SCHOOL • 273-2001

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^