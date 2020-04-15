A child who will be four on or before October 15, 2020, is eligible to attend Pre-K.
Priority enrollment for residents begins April 13th
Open enrollment begins May 11th.
Due to COVID-19 all registrations must be done by the online form that can be found at RSU40.org, or by calling the school.
MILLER SCHOOL – 832-2103
WARREN COMMUNITY SCHOOL – 273-2001
UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 785-4330
ATTENTION – RESIDENTS OF REGIONAL SCHOOL UNIT 40
