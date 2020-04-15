Advanced Search
ATTENTION – RESIDENTS OF REGIONAL SCHOOL UNIT 40

A child who will be five on or before October 15, 2020, is eligible to attend kindergarten.
Due to COVID-19, between April 11th and May 13th, please register your child for kindergarten online by filling out the form that can be found at RSU40.org, or by calling the school your child will be attending.
FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE SCHOOL – 832-5057
MILLER SCHOOL – 832-2103
PRESCOTT MEMORIAL SCHOOL – 845-2424
UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 785-4330
WARREN COMMUNITY SCHOOL – 273-2001

