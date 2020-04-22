ATTENTION – RESIDENTS OF REGIONAL SCHOOL UNIT 40

A child who will be five on or before October 15, 2020, is eligible to attend kindergarten.

Due to COVID-19, between April 11th and May 13th, please register your child for kindergarten online by filling out the form that can be found at RSU40.org, or by calling the school your child will be attending.

FRIENDSHIP VILLAGE SCHOOL – 832-5057

MILLER SCHOOL – 832-2103

PRESCOTT MEMORIAL SCHOOL – 845-2424

UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 785-4330

WARREN COMMUNITY SCHOOL – 273-2001

