ATTENTION – RESIDENTS OF REGIONAL SCHOOL UNIT 40

A child who will be four on or before October 15, 2021, is eligible to attend Pre-K.
Priority enrollment for residents begins April 12th
Open enrollment begins May 10th.
Due to COVID-19 all registrations must be done by the online
form that can be found at RSU40.org, or by calling the school.
MILLER SCHOOL – 832-2103
WARREN COMMUNITY SCHOOL – 273-2001
UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 785-4330

