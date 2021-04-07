ATTENTION – RESIDENTS OF REGIONAL SCHOOL UNIT 40

A child who will be four on or before October 15, 2021, is eligible to attend Pre-K.

Priority enrollment for residents begins April 12th

Open enrollment begins May 10th.

Due to COVID-19 all registrations must be done by the online

form that can be found at RSU40.org, or by calling the school.

MILLER SCHOOL – 832-2103

WARREN COMMUNITY SCHOOL – 273-2001

UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – 785-4330

