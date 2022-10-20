Advanced Search
ATTENTION WALDOBORO RESIDENTS 2023 DOG LICENSES ARE AVAILABLE AND DUE BY DECEMBER 31, 2022

at

There will be a $25.00 late fee after January 31, 2023. All dogs 6 months and older must be licensed. Valid rabies and neutering certificates are required.

SPAYED/NEUTERED $6.00
MALE/FEMALE (not spayed/neutered) $11.00
KENNEL LICENSES $42.00

