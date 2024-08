Please be advised of the following amendment to the Local Traffic Ordinance for the Town of Waldoboro located in Article #5, Section 1.6

ARTICLE VIII. REGULATORY PROVISIONS

1. No Parking Areas – No person shall stop, stand or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with law or the direction of a Police Officer in any of the following places:

1.6 Shady Avenue – Both sides of the street for its entire length.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print