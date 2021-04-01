Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

ATTENTION WALDOBORO SHELLFISH HARVESTERS

THE FOLLOWING DATES FOR 2021 CONSERVATION ARE:
Shoreline Cleanup
Saturday April 10th, 2021 9:30am
Sunday April 25th, 2021 8:30am
Sunday May 23rd, 2021 7:30am
Saturday June 5th, 2021 7:00am
For All Conservation Dates
Report in with the Warden at the Pine Street Landing
Conservation work must consist of 6 hours or be purchased at $12.00 per hour or a combination of both.
Applications are available now at the town office or online.
Application deadline is June 17th, 2021 @ 5pm.
No applications accepted after this date.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

