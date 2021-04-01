ATTENTION WALDOBORO SHELLFISH HARVESTERS

THE FOLLOWING DATES FOR 2021 CONSERVATION ARE:

Shoreline Cleanup

Saturday April 10th, 2021 9:30am

Sunday April 25th, 2021 8:30am

Sunday May 23rd, 2021 7:30am

Saturday June 5th, 2021 7:00am

For All Conservation Dates

Report in with the Warden at the Pine Street Landing

Conservation work must consist of 6 hours or be purchased at $12.00 per hour or a combination of both.

Applications are available now at the town office or online.

Application deadline is June 17th, 2021 @ 5pm.

No applications accepted after this date.

