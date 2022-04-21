Advanced Search
ATTENTION WALDOBORO SHELLFISH HARVESTERS

at

THE FOLLOWING DATES FOR 2022 CONSERVATION ARE:
Shoreline Cleanup
Friday April 29th, 2022 8:30am
Sunday May 15th, 2022 9:00am
Saturday May 21st, 2022 2:30pm
Saturday June 11th, 2022 7:00am
For All Conservation Dates
Report in with the Warden at the Pine Street Landing Conservation work must consist of 6 hours or be purchased at $12.00 per hour or a combination of both.
Applications are available now at the town office or online.
Application deadline is June 23rd, 2022 at 5pm.
No applications accepted after this date.

