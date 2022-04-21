THE FOLLOWING DATES FOR 2022 CONSERVATION ARE:
Shoreline Cleanup
Friday April 29th, 2022 8:30am
Sunday May 15th, 2022 9:00am
Saturday May 21st, 2022 2:30pm
Saturday June 11th, 2022 7:00am
For All Conservation Dates
Report in with the Warden at the Pine Street Landing Conservation work must consist of 6 hours or be purchased at $12.00 per hour or a combination of both.
Applications are available now at the town office or online.
Application deadline is June 23rd, 2022 at 5pm.
No applications accepted after this date.
ATTENTION WALDOBORO SHELLFISH HARVESTERS
THE FOLLOWING DATES FOR 2022 CONSERVATION ARE: