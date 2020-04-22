Bangor Bancorp, MHC, Bangor, Maine, has applied to the Federal Reserve Board for permission to acquire Damariscotta Bankshares, Inc., Damariscotta, Maine. We intend to acquire control of Damariscotta Bank & Trust Company, Damariscotta, Maine. The Federal Reserve considers a number of factors in deciding whether to approve the application including the record of performance of banks we own in helping to meet local credit needs.

You are invited to submit comments in writing on this application to the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, 600 Atlantic Avenue, Boston, MA 02210-2204, or via email: BOS.SRC.Applications.Questions@bos.frb.org.

The comment period will not end before May 22, 2020 and may be somewhat longer. The Board’s procedures for processing applications/notices may be found at 12 C.F.R. Part 262. Procedures for processing protested applications/notices may be found at 12 C.F.R. 262.25.

To obtain a copy of the Federal Reserve Board’s procedures, or if you need more information about how to submit your comments on the application, contact Prabal Chakrabarti, Senior Vice President and Community Affairs Officer, at (617) 973-3959.

The Federal Reserve will consider your comments and any request for a public meeting or formal hearing on the application if they are received in writing by the Reserve Bank on or before the last day of the comment period.

