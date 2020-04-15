List of Officers and Trustees elected at Organizational Meeting of Bath Savings Institution, Bath, Maine, April 8, 2020
OFFICERS
Glenn L. Hutchinson, President & CEO
Theresa B. Hodge, Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending
Sherry Y. Tremblay, Executive Vice President, Retail Lending
Susan G. Carleton, Senior Vice President, Human Resources
Julia R. DeBery, Senior Vice President, Risk Management & Internal Audit
Rebecca C. Launer, Senior Vice President Branch Administration
Julie A. Wagoner, Senior Vice President, Community Development & Commercial Lending
Stephanie J. Wagg, Assistant Vice President Administration & Clerk
TRUSTEES
LIST OF CORPORATORS ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING OF
BATH SAVINGS INSTITUTION
MARCH 25, 2020
James E. Bodwell
James P. Boulette
Benjamin C. Burden
Craig R. Burgess
Kevin T. Burns
Alan S. Carter
Edgar S. Catlin III
Peter L. Colesworthy
John A. Cunningham
Abigail R. Douglas
Mari M. Eosco
Michael H. Fear
Teresa Curtis Fogg
Robert M. Garver
Geoffrey G. Gattis
Barbara L. Gaul
Sara I. Gideon
Benjamin E. Gray
Spencer E. Gray, Jr.
Frieda E. Hanlon
James B. Hatch
Virginia R. Hatch
Thomas J. Hauser
Erik K. Hayward
Marcia H. Hennessey
David M. Herring
Glenn L. Hutchinson
Jane E. Irish
Constance H. Jones
Martin W. Lakeman
Timothy M. Landry
Janine M. Lipfert
Erin MacGregor-Forbes
Katherine Doughty Maddox
John C. Marsh, Jr.
Robert N. McCue
Judy A. S. Metcalf
David R. Millar
Scott D. Mills
Adam Nappi
Esther M. Pappas
Jared M. Pendleton
Michael A. Perry
William T. Racine
Barbara Reinertsen
Sandra Morrell Rooney
Rebecca A. Shepard
Lois N. Skillings
Stoddard L. Smith
Lisa Marie Stewart
Eleanor L. Swain
Anne G. Taft
Patricia J. Taggart
G. Robert Tod, Jr.
Betsy C. Varian
John W. Voorhees
John B. Wasileski
R. Bruce Weeks Jr.
Hylie A. West
Kathryn K. Winglass
Meredeth M. Winter
Jeffrey E. Zachau
John W. Voorhees, Chairman of the Board Esther M. Pappas, Vice Chairman Glenn L. Hutchinson
Kevin T. Burns William T. Racine
Erik K. Hayward Sandra Morrell Rooney