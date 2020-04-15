List of Officers and Trustees elected at Organizational Meeting of Bath Savings Institution, Bath, Maine, April 8, 2020

OFFICERS

Glenn L. Hutchinson, President & CEO

Theresa B. Hodge, Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending

Sherry Y. Tremblay, Executive Vice President, Retail Lending

Susan G. Carleton, Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Julia R. DeBery, Senior Vice President, Risk Management & Internal Audit

Rebecca C. Launer, Senior Vice President Branch Administration

Julie A. Wagoner, Senior Vice President, Community Development & Commercial Lending

Stephanie J. Wagg, Assistant Vice President Administration & Clerk

TRUSTEES

LIST OF CORPORATORS ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING OF

BATH SAVINGS INSTITUTION

MARCH 25, 2020

James E. Bodwell

James P. Boulette

Benjamin C. Burden

Craig R. Burgess

Kevin T. Burns

Alan S. Carter

Edgar S. Catlin III

Peter L. Colesworthy

John A. Cunningham

Abigail R. Douglas

Mari M. Eosco

Michael H. Fear

Teresa Curtis Fogg

Robert M. Garver

Geoffrey G. Gattis

Barbara L. Gaul

Sara I. Gideon

Benjamin E. Gray

Spencer E. Gray, Jr.

Frieda E. Hanlon

James B. Hatch

Virginia R. Hatch

Thomas J. Hauser

Erik K. Hayward

Marcia H. Hennessey

David M. Herring

Glenn L. Hutchinson

Jane E. Irish

Constance H. Jones

Martin W. Lakeman

Timothy M. Landry

Janine M. Lipfert

Erin MacGregor-Forbes

Katherine Doughty Maddox

John C. Marsh, Jr.

Robert N. McCue

Judy A. S. Metcalf

David R. Millar

Scott D. Mills

Adam Nappi

Esther M. Pappas

Jared M. Pendleton

Michael A. Perry

William T. Racine

Barbara Reinertsen

Sandra Morrell Rooney

Rebecca A. Shepard

Lois N. Skillings

Stoddard L. Smith

Lisa Marie Stewart

Eleanor L. Swain

Anne G. Taft

Patricia J. Taggart

G. Robert Tod, Jr.

Betsy C. Varian

John W. Voorhees

John B. Wasileski

R. Bruce Weeks Jr.

Hylie A. West

Kathryn K. Winglass

Meredeth M. Winter

Jeffrey E. Zachau

John W. Voorhees, Chairman of the Board Esther M. Pappas, Vice Chairman Glenn L. Hutchinson

Kevin T. Burns William T. Racine

Erik K. Hayward Sandra Morrell Rooney

