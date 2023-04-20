List of Officers and Trustees elected at Organizational Meeting of

Bath Savings Institution, Bath, Maine, April 12, 2023

OFFICERS

Glenn L. Hutchinson, President & CEO

Susan G. Carleton, Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Theresa B. Hodge, Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending

Rebecca C. Launer, Executive Vice President Branch Administration

Patricia A. Bernier, Senior Vice President, Information Technology

Tatiana A. Chipilova, Senior Vice President, Finance

Evan M. Libby, Senior Vice President Operations & Risk Management

Candice C. Rinaldi, Senior Vice President Retail Lending

Julie A. Wagoner, Senior Vice President, Community Development & Commercial Lending

Stephanie J. Wagg, Assistant Vice President Administration & Clerk

TRUSTEES

Glenn L. Hutchinson

Janice D. Latulippe

William T. Racine

Sandra Morrell Rooney

John W. Voorhees

Chairman of the Board

Esther M. Pappas, Vice Chair

Kevin T. Burn

Erik K. Hayward

LIST OF CORPORATORS ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING OF BATH SAVINGS INSTITUTION

MARCH 22, 2023

Mark H. Bessire

James E. Bodwell

James P. Boulette

Christopher T. Bowe MD

Benjamin C. Burden

Craig R. Burgess

Kevin T. Burns

Alan S. Carter

Peter L. Colesworthy

John A. Cunningham

Julia R. DeBery

Andrew M. Dixon

Mari M. Eosco

Erin M. Evans

Michael H. Fear

Diane C. Field

Teresa Curtis Fogg

Robert M. Garver

Barbara L. Gaul

Jeffrey S. Geiger

Sara I. Gideon

Benjamin E. Gray

Spencer E. Gray, Jr.

Frieda E. Hanlon

Virginia R. Hatch

Thomas J. Hauser Jr.

Erik K. Hayward

Marcia H. Hennessey

David M. Herring

Joseph P. M. Higgins

Glenn L. Hutchinson

Jane E. Irish

Constance H. Jones

Martin W. Lakeman

Timothy M. Landry

Katherine Doughty Maddox

John C. Marsh, Jr.

Robert N. McCue

Judy A. S. Metcalf

David R. Millar

Scott D. Mills

Adam Nappi

Matthew Orlando

Esther M. Pappas

Jared M. Pendleton

Michael A. Perry

William T. Racine

Barbara Reinertsen

Sandra Morrell Rooney

Rebecca A. Shephard

Lois N. Skillings

Stoddard L. Smith

Lisa Marie Stewart

Anne G. Taft

Christopher H. Timm

G. Robert Tod, Jr.

Sherry Y. Tremblay

Betsy C. Varian

John W. Voorhees

John B. Wasileski

R. Bruce Weeks Jr.

Hylie A. West

Kathryn K. Winglass

Meredeth M. Winter

Jeffrey E. Zachau

