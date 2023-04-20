List of Officers and Trustees elected at Organizational Meeting of
Bath Savings Institution, Bath, Maine, April 12, 2023
OFFICERS
Glenn L. Hutchinson, President & CEO
Susan G. Carleton, Executive Vice President, Human Resources
Theresa B. Hodge, Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending
Rebecca C. Launer, Executive Vice President Branch Administration
Patricia A. Bernier, Senior Vice President, Information Technology
Tatiana A. Chipilova, Senior Vice President, Finance
Evan M. Libby, Senior Vice President Operations & Risk Management
Candice C. Rinaldi, Senior Vice President Retail Lending
Julie A. Wagoner, Senior Vice President, Community Development & Commercial Lending
Stephanie J. Wagg, Assistant Vice President Administration & Clerk
TRUSTEES
Glenn L. Hutchinson
Janice D. Latulippe
William T. Racine
Sandra Morrell Rooney
John W. Voorhees
Chairman of the Board
Esther M. Pappas, Vice Chair
Kevin T. Burn
Erik K. Hayward
LIST OF CORPORATORS ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING OF BATH SAVINGS INSTITUTION
MARCH 22, 2023
Mark H. Bessire
James E. Bodwell
James P. Boulette
Christopher T. Bowe MD
Benjamin C. Burden
Craig R. Burgess
Kevin T. Burns
Alan S. Carter
Peter L. Colesworthy
John A. Cunningham
Julia R. DeBery
Andrew M. Dixon
Mari M. Eosco
Erin M. Evans
Michael H. Fear
Diane C. Field
Teresa Curtis Fogg
Robert M. Garver
Barbara L. Gaul
Jeffrey S. Geiger
Sara I. Gideon
Benjamin E. Gray
Spencer E. Gray, Jr.
Frieda E. Hanlon
Virginia R. Hatch
Thomas J. Hauser Jr.
Erik K. Hayward
Marcia H. Hennessey
David M. Herring
Joseph P. M. Higgins
Glenn L. Hutchinson
Jane E. Irish
Constance H. Jones
Martin W. Lakeman
Timothy M. Landry
Katherine Doughty Maddox
John C. Marsh, Jr.
Robert N. McCue
Judy A. S. Metcalf
David R. Millar
Scott D. Mills
Adam Nappi
Matthew Orlando
Esther M. Pappas
Jared M. Pendleton
Michael A. Perry
William T. Racine
Barbara Reinertsen
Sandra Morrell Rooney
Rebecca A. Shephard
Lois N. Skillings
Stoddard L. Smith
Lisa Marie Stewart
Anne G. Taft
Christopher H. Timm
G. Robert Tod, Jr.
Sherry Y. Tremblay
Betsy C. Varian
John W. Voorhees
John B. Wasileski
R. Bruce Weeks Jr.
Hylie A. West
Kathryn K. Winglass
Meredeth M. Winter
Jeffrey E. Zachau
