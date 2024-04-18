List of Officers and Trustees elected at Organizational Meeting of
Bath Savings Institution, Bath, Maine, April 10, 2024
OFFICERS
Glenn L. Hutchinson, President & CEO
Susan G. Carleton, Executive Vice President, Human Resources
Theresa B. Hodge, Executive Vice President, Commercial Lending
Rebecca C. Launer, Executive Vice President Branch Administration
Candice C. Rinaldi, Executive Vice President Retail Lending
Tatiana A. Chipilova, Senior Vice President, Finance
Evan M. Libby, Senior Vice President Operations & Risk Management
Julie A. Wagoner, Senior Vice President, Community Development & Commercial Lending
Ryan B. Wing, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer
Stephanie J. Wagg, Vice President Administration & Clerk
TRUSTEES
Glenn L. Hutchinson
Janice D. Latulippe
William T. Racine
Lois N. Skillings
John W. Voorhees
Chairman of the Board
Kevin T. Burn, Vice Chair
Jeffrey S. Geiger
Erik K. Hayward
LIST OF CORPORATORS ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING OF BATH SAVINGS INSTITUTION
MARCH 27, 2024
Mark H. Bessire
James E. Bodwell
James P. Boulette
Christopher T. Bowe
Benjamin C. Burden
Craig R. Burgess
Kevin T. Burns
Alan S. Carter
Peter L. Colesworthy
John A. Cunningham
Julia R. DeBery
Andrew M. Dixon
Mari M. Eosco
Erin M. Evans
Michael H. Fear
Diane C. Field
Teresa Curtis Fogg
Chad E. Frohmiller
Robert M. Garver
Jeffrey S. Geiger
Richard W. George
Sara I. Gideon
Benjamin E. Gray
Spencer E. Gray, Jr.
Virginia R. Hatch
Thomas J. Hauser Jr.
Erik K. Hayward
Marcia H. Hennessey
David M. Herring
Joseph P. M. Higgins
Glenn L. Hutchinson
Jane E. Irish
Constance H. Jones
Timothy M. Landry
Patricia J. Lane
Janice D. Latulippe
Rebecca D. Lizotte
Katherine Doughty Maddox
Robert N. McCue
Judy A. S. Metcalf
David R. Millar
Scott D. Mills
Brad Moll
Adam Nappi
Matthew Orlando
Jared M. Pendleton
Michael A. Perry
William T. Racine
Barbara Reinertsen
Jonathan R. Rice
Rebecca A. Shepherd
Lois N. Skillings
David W. Smart
Stoddard L. Smith
Fernando J. Stelzer
Lisa Marie Stewart
Donn R. Storey, Jr.
Anne G. Taft
Christopher H. Timm
G. Robert Tod, Jr.
Sherry Y. Tremblay
Betsy C. Varian
John W. Voorhees
John B. Wasileski
Hylie A. West
Tina M. Wilcoxson
Kathryn K. Winglass
Meredeth M. Winter
Jeffrey E. Zachau