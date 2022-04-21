Bessie D. Brooks Student Scholarship

First National Bank and Ellen Howe Ballou, co-trustees of the Bessie D. Brooks Trust announce an educational grant program established by Mrs. Brooks, a former resident of Westport-Bath area, to assist students in their pursuit of higher education. Scholarships from the trust are available to undergraduate

applicants who will be graduating or have graduated from a public or private high school, including home schooled students, located in Lincoln or Sagadahoc Counties. Return applications to First National Wealth Management, a division of First National Bank, by MAY 1, 2022 to be considered for the 2022/2023

school year. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

Please call First National Wealth Management at 207.563.1900 x5070 or x5066 for more information or to request an application.

