The Town of Waldoboro is seeking bids for the screening of gravel and winter sand at the Town owned pit in Washington, ME. The final completion date for this contract is October 1, 2026.

Specifications and a bid form may be obtained by contacting us at 207.832.5369 ext. 0 or by emailing admin@waldoboromaine.org. Bids shall be submitted in sealed envelopes marked “Screening Bid” and must be received at the Town of Waldoboro Municipal Building, 1600 Atlantic Highway, Waldoboro, Maine (Town of Waldoboro, P.O. Box J, Waldoboro, ME 04572) by 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at which time they shall be opened and read. The Town reserves the right to waive as an informality any irregularities, reject any and all bids and negotiate with any bidder.

