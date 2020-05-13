Advanced Search
BIDS BEING ACCEPTED FOR WINTER ROAD MAINTENANCE

The Town of Somerville is accepting bids for a one-year contract, with option for renewal, for snow plowing and ice control of its roads and municipal buildings. The proposal packet is available from the Somerville Town Clerk via email at clerk@somervillemaine.org. Bids will be accepted until May 29, 2020 at 6 p.m. Call the Town Office at 549-3828 for more information, and leave a message if necessary.

