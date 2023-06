The Town of Westport Island is conducting its yearly assessment of new and existing properties. Please be advised that Town Assessor Evan Goodkowsky has permission from the Town of Westport Island to assess properties in town as needed.

If you have any questions, please contact the Town Office at (207) 882-8477, or email townclerk@westportisland.us.

