Board of Selectmen, Waldoboro

at

The Waldoboro Board of Selectmen has called a Special Town Meeting for Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Waldoboro Town Office, Waldoboro, Maine then and there to vote on the following articles:

Warrant Article 1 – To choose a moderator to preside at said meeting.
Warrant Article 2 – Shall the Town raise and appropriate up to $300,000 to fund the following Capital Reserve Account: Ambulance Replacement $300,000
Warrant Article 3 – Shall the Town expend up to $300,000 from Ambulance capital reserve fund to purchase a new ambulance?
Warrant Article 4 – Shall the Town vote to borrow up to $150,000 for up to 5 years to fund the purchase of the new ambulance?
Warrant Article 5 – Shall the Town vote to fix the fifteenth day of November 2022 and the fifteenth day of May 2023 when all 2023 taxes shall be due and payable in (semi-annual installments) and to instruct the Tax Collector to charge interest at 4.00% per annum on all taxes unpaid after said date(s)?
Warrant Article 6 – Shall the Town vote to pay interest at 0.00% per annum on any
amount overpaid on property taxes as noted in M.R.S.A. Title 36, §506-A?

