Brief Job Description: This project involves a roofing project for the Boothbay Region High School located in Boothbay Harbor. Work includes but is not limited to repairs at the following locations: drains, EPDM membrane flashing repairs, perimeter metal, metal flashings, curbs, masonry to metal joints, etc. This project also includes replacement of wet insulation in-kind and installation of a fluid applied roof coating over the existing roof membrane.

1. Bids shall be submitted electronically via email with the subject line “2025 High School Roof Project” and sent to the following email addresses:

• Robert Kahler, Superintendent: rkahler@aos98schools.org

• David Benner, Director of Facilities: dbenner@aos98schools.org

The emails shall contain a completed Contractor Bid Form to be received no later than 3:00 pm on January 3rd, 2025. Bid submissions will be read aloud publicly by the Superintendent at 3:00 pm on January 3rd, 2025. If bidding parties want to attend the Bid Opening virtually, meeting invitations must be requested by January 3rd at 9am and will be sent by the

Superintendent’s Office to those submitting a bid proposal.

Any bid submitted after the noted time will not be considered a valid bid and will remain unopened. Any bid submitted by any other means will not be considered a valid bid.

2. The bid shall be submitted on the Contractor Bid Form as listed with in the Project Documents. The Owner reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids as may best serve the interest of the Owner.

3. Bid security is not required on this project.

4. Performance and Payment Bonds might be required on this project. If noted as required, the selected Contractor shall furnish a 100% contract Performance Bond and a 100% contract Payment Bond as listed per the General Conditions (specification Section 007200) in the contract amount to cover the execution of the Work. Bond forms are available on the State of Maine BGS website as needed.

5. A mandatory on-site pre-bid conference will be held for this project. The pre-bid conference will be held at 9:30am on December 16, 2024. All contractors will meet outside the Boothbay Region Elementary School Entrance located at 238 Townsend Ave, Boothbay Harbor, ME 045386

. All telephone calls and correspondence in connection with this Project can utilize the following methods: call David Benner,

Director of Facilities, at (207) 380-7871, or email at dbenner@aos 98schools.org

7. Bid Documents are available and may be obtained electronically by emailing the contact below:

a. David Benner, dbenner@aos98schools.org, cell 207-380-7871

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

