Notification Start Date: January 21, 2026

Notification End Date: February 4, 2026

The Boothbay Region YMCA and construction manager for the project, JF Scott Construction Company, are seeking bids for the Additions and Renovations to McEvoy Lodge at Camp Knickerbocker in Boothbay, Maine. The project is a 5,300 sf renovation of the wood-framed McEvoy Lodge at Camp Knickerbocker.

This project is funded in part with federal funds and is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local procurement requirements, including 2 CFR Part 200 (uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principals, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards). Davis Bacon Wage Requirements and Section 3 Requirements do not apply. This is an equal opportunity project. Vendors who are suspended or disbarred from participation in federally funded contracts are not eligible to apply. All qualified vendors are encouraged to submit proposals. Proposals will be evaluated based on qualifications, relevant experience, cost, responsiveness to the scope of work, and demonstrated ability to comply with federal funding requirements.

Please submit sealed bids by 5pm on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, addressed to the following:

JF Scott Construction Company

ATTN: Nat Schmidt

20 Royal Street

Winthrop, ME 04364

Bids are to be opened at the Boothbay Region YMCA, Thursday, February 12 at 10:00 a.m. Bid results will be provided to all bidders when the low responsible bidder has been identified.

The Boothbay Region YMCA reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or portions thereof and waive any technicalities or formalities should it be in the best interest of the YMCA.

Here is the list of components:

Sitework • Building demolition • Concrete Foundations and Slabs

Masonry • Interior/Exterior Framing, • Miscellaneous Specialties

Painting Trusses, and Wall/Roof Sheathing • Kitchen Equipment

Plumbing • Interior Casework and Millwork • Exterior Siding and Trim

Waterproofing • Spray Foam Insulation • Roofing

Windows • Interior/Exterior Doors, • Electrical

Flooring Frames, and Hardware • Acoustical Tile Ceilings

HVAC • Drywall and Acoustical Insulation ••••••••

Our Subcontractor Prequalification Form can be found at:

www.jfscc.com/employment/subcontractor-prequalification

For plans, specs, and other bidding documents,

questions and/or if interested in bidding please contact:

Nat Schmidt

JF Scott Construction

Phone: 207-377-8699

Email: nschmidt@jfscc.com

