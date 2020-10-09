Advanced Search
Bremen Planning Board

at

The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM CLOUD MEETING. Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org.
Applications for review:
1) Gary and Diana Checchio Map 004, Lot 092-001 Installation of two dormers
Informal Discussion:
1) Richard Goldstein
Map 014, Lot 025-00A
Other Planning Board Business:
1) Election of Officers
2) Revisions to Planning
Board Bylaws
3) Discussion of Permits Approved with Conditions

