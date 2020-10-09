The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM CLOUD MEETING. Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org.

Applications for review:

1) Gary and Diana Checchio Map 004, Lot 092-001 Installation of two dormers

Informal Discussion:

1) Richard Goldstein

Map 014, Lot 025-00A

Other Planning Board Business:

1) Election of Officers

2) Revisions to Planning

Board Bylaws

3) Discussion of Permits Approved with Conditions

