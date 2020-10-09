The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM CLOUD MEETING. Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org.
Applications for review:
1) Gary and Diana Checchio Map 004, Lot 092-001 Installation of two dormers
Informal Discussion:
1) Richard Goldstein
Map 014, Lot 025-00A
Other Planning Board Business:
1) Election of Officers
2) Revisions to Planning
Board Bylaws
3) Discussion of Permits Approved with Conditions
Bremen Planning Board
The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM CLOUD MEETING. Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org.