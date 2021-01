The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. via a Webex virtual meeting.

Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org.

Applications for review:

1) Jared & Melissa Auclair; Map 015 Lot 008; Expansion of a Single-Family Dwelling

2) Don and Katherine Wineberg; Map 004 Lot 070; New Construction of a House with Garage

Other Planning Board Business:

1) Discussion of Letter to Applicants with Permit Conditions

2) Discussion on Session with Colin Clark Maine’s DEP

