The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. via a virtual meeting. Information for attending the meeting can be found at bremenmaine.org.

Applications for review:

1) Susan Morley; Map 004 Lot 065-00A; Shoreland Stabilization w/ Flood Hazard Development Application

2) Karen Wheelock w/ Flood Hazard Development Application; Map 004 Lot 065-00A-001; Shoreland Stabilization, and Building Permit for a Pier, Gangway and Float

Other Planning Board Business:

1) Discussion on FY July 1, 2021- June 30, 2022 Planning Board Budget

2) Discussion of Letters to Applicants with Permit Conditions

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

