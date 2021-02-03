The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. via a virtual meeting. Information for attending the meeting can be found at bremenmaine.org.
Applications for review:
1) Susan Morley; Map 004 Lot 065-00A; Shoreland Stabilization w/ Flood Hazard Development Application
2) Karen Wheelock w/ Flood Hazard Development Application; Map 004 Lot 065-00A-001; Shoreland Stabilization, and Building Permit for a Pier, Gangway and Float
Other Planning Board Business:
1) Discussion on FY July 1, 2021- June 30, 2022 Planning Board Budget
2) Discussion of Letters to Applicants with Permit Conditions