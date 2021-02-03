Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

Bremen Planning Board

at

The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. via a virtual meeting. Information for attending the meeting can be found at bremenmaine.org.

Applications for review:
1) Susan Morley; Map 004 Lot 065-00A; Shoreland Stabilization w/ Flood Hazard Development Application
2) Karen Wheelock w/ Flood Hazard Development Application; Map 004 Lot 065-00A-001; Shoreland Stabilization, and Building Permit for a Pier, Gangway and Float

Other Planning Board Business:
1) Discussion on FY July 1, 2021- June 30, 2022 Planning Board Budget
2) Discussion of Letters to Applicants with Permit Conditions

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^