The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. via a virtual meeting. Further information for attending the meeting can be found at bremenmaine.org.

Application for Review:

1) Andrea Colognese and Dori Carella Map 004, Lot 056 Proposal to Expand Legal, Non-Conforming Structure

Informal Discussion:

1) James Boak and Karen Berg Map 003, Lot 028-00A, 1068 Waldoboro Road, Expansion of an Existing Structure

Other Planning Board Business:

1) Discussion of Letters to Applicants with pre- and post- conditions

2) Discussion of requirement for applicants to record with the Registrar of Deeds

3) Discussion of the Board’s budget

