Bremen Planning Board

at

The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. via a virtual meeting. Further information for attending the meeting can be found at bremenmaine.org.
Application for Review:
1) Andrea Colognese and Dori Carella Map 004, Lot 056 Proposal to Expand Legal, Non-Conforming Structure
Informal Discussion:
1) James Boak and Karen Berg Map 003, Lot 028-00A, 1068 Waldoboro Road, Expansion of an Existing Structure
Other Planning Board Business:
1) Discussion of Letters to Applicants with pre- and post- conditions
2) Discussion of requirement for applicants to record with the Registrar of Deeds
3) Discussion of the Board’s budget

