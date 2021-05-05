The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. via a virtual meeting. Further information for attending the meeting can be found at bremenmaine.org.
Applications for Review:
1) Andrea Colognese and Dori Carella Map 004, Lot 056
59 Greenland Cove Road Proposal to Expand Legal, Non-Conforming Structure
2) Brian & Amy Appell, Map 003, Lot 037, 447 Fogler Road Proposal to Construct a New Residential Home
Informal Discussion:
1) Henry Goldberg and Kim Hetherington, Map 014, Lot 12, 11 Miller Point Road, Construction of a Garage
Other Planning Board Business:
1) Discussion of letters to permit holders and recordation issue.
2) Discussion of consultant services.
3) Discussion of notices to abutters.
4) Other administrative issues.
Bremen Planning Board
The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. via a virtual meeting. Further information for attending the meeting can be found at bremenmaine.org.