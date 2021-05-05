The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. via a virtual meeting. Further information for attending the meeting can be found at bremenmaine.org.

Applications for Review:

1) Andrea Colognese and Dori Carella Map 004, Lot 056

59 Greenland Cove Road Proposal to Expand Legal, Non-Conforming Structure

2) Brian & Amy Appell, Map 003, Lot 037, 447 Fogler Road Proposal to Construct a New Residential Home

Informal Discussion:

1) Henry Goldberg and Kim Hetherington, Map 014, Lot 12, 11 Miller Point Road, Construction of a Garage

Other Planning Board Business:

1) Discussion of letters to permit holders and recordation issue.

2) Discussion of consultant services.

3) Discussion of notices to abutters.

4) Other administrative issues.

