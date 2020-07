The Bremen Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

at 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM CLOUD MEETING. Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org

Applications: None

Discussion/decision items:

• Revisions to building permit application form.

• PB Ordinance provisions regarding number of regular members

and quorum.

• Publication of Planning Board produced “Guide to Building

in Bremen.”

