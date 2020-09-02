Advanced Search
Bremen Planning Board

at

Will meet on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM CLOUD MEETING. Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org.
Applications for review:
1) Robin Shott
Map 006, Lot 005-00B
Construction of a sunroom, hallway and steps
2) Joanna Crispe and Zachary Earl Howard
Map 004, Lot 069-011
Construction of a seasonal dock complex
3) Jon & Wendy Nelson
Map 003, Lot 038-00C
Replace a shed with a two-car garage
Other Planning Board Business:
1) Revisions to Planning Board Bylaws

