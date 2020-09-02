Bremen Planning Board

Will meet on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. via ZOOM CLOUD MEETING. Further information can be found at bremenmaine.org.

Applications for review:

1) Robin Shott

Map 006, Lot 005-00B

Construction of a sunroom, hallway and steps

2) Joanna Crispe and Zachary Earl Howard

Map 004, Lot 069-011

Construction of a seasonal dock complex

3) Jon & Wendy Nelson

Map 003, Lot 038-00C

Replace a shed with a two-car garage

Other Planning Board Business:

1) Revisions to Planning Board Bylaws

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

