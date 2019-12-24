Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

BRISTOL 2020 SHELLFISH LICENSE SALE

at

On Thursday, January 2, 2020, during the Town Clerk’s regular office hours and for the following twenty-eight (28) days, Commercial Shellfish Licenses will go on sale to those 2019 license holders who are grandfathered by virtue of their conservation work.
Recreational Shellfish Licenses for the year 2020 will also be available beginning
January 2, 2020, and throughout the year until depleted.
For more information on license sales and the lottery process please contact
the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or clerk@bristolmaine.org
Number of Licenses Available         Type of License Fee
10                                                  Resident Commercial $440
2                                                      Nonresident Commercial $640
1                                                  Resident Student Commercial $100
100                                                  Resident Recreational $25
10                                                   Nonresident Recreational $40
Town Clerk’s Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 – 4; Thursdays until 6

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company