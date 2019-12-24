On Thursday, January 2, 2020, during the Town Clerk’s regular office hours and for the following twenty-eight (28) days, Commercial Shellfish Licenses will go on sale to those 2019 license holders who are grandfathered by virtue of their conservation work.
Recreational Shellfish Licenses for the year 2020 will also be available beginning
January 2, 2020, and throughout the year until depleted.
For more information on license sales and the lottery process please contact
the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or clerk@bristolmaine.org
Number of Licenses Available Type of License Fee
10 Resident Commercial $440
2 Nonresident Commercial $640
1 Resident Student Commercial $100
100 Resident Recreational $25
10 Nonresident Recreational $40
Town Clerk’s Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 – 4; Thursdays until 6
BRISTOL 2020 SHELLFISH LICENSE SALE
