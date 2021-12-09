Advanced Search
BRISTOL 2022 SHELLFISH LICENSE SALE

at

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 through Friday, January 28, 2022 Commercial Shellfish Licenses will go on sale to those 2021 license holders who are grandfathered by virtue of their conservation work.

Recreational Shellfish Licenses for the year 2022 will be available beginning Monday, January 3, 2022, and throughout the year until depleted.

For more information on license sales and the lottery process please visit https://www.bristolmaine.org/shellfish-conservation-committee or contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or clerk@bristolmaine.org.
# of Licenses Available Type of License Fee
10 Resident Commercial $440
2 Nonresident Commercial $640
1 Resident Student Commercial $100
100 Resident Recreational $25
10 Nonresident Recreational $40
Town Clerk’s Office Hours:
Monday through Friday, 8 – 4

