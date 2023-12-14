BRISTOL 2024 SHELLFISH LICENSE SALE

Commercial Shellfish Licenses are on sale to those 2023 license holders who are grandfathered by virtue of their conservation work through January 26, 2024.

Recreational Shellfish Licenses for the year 2024 will be available beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2024, and throughout the year until depleted.

For more information on license sales and the lottery process please visit https://www.bristolmaine.org/shellfish-conservation-committee or contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or jbourne@bristolmaine.org.

Licenses Available Type of License Fee 10 Resident Commercial $440

2 Nonresident Commercial $640

1 Resident Student Commercial $100

50 Resident Recreational $35

5 Nonresident Recreational $50

Town Clerk’s Office Hours:

Monday through Friday, 8 – 4

