BRISTOL 2025 SHELLFISH LICENSE SALE

Commercial Shellfish Licenses are on sale to those 2024 license holders who are grandfathered by virtue of their conservation work December 13, 2024 through January 31, 2025.

Recreational Shellfish Licenses for the year 2025 will be available beginning Thursday, January 2, 2025, and throughout the year until depleted.

For more information on license sales and the lottery process please visit https://www.bristolmaine.org/shellfish-conservation-committee, contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or jbourne@bristolmaine.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

