The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Click here to visit the Maine Public Notices website.
To sign up for email notifications of public notices, visit mainenotices.com/member/register.

BRISTOL 2025 SHELLFISH LICENSE SALE

at

Commercial Shellfish Licenses are on sale to those 2024 license holders who are grandfathered by virtue of their conservation work December 13, 2024 through January 31, 2025.

Recreational Shellfish Licenses for the year 2025 will be available beginning Thursday, January 2, 2025, and throughout the year until depleted.

For more information on license sales and the lottery process please visit https://www.bristolmaine.org/shellfish-conservation-committee, contact the Clerk’s Office at 563-5270 or jbourne@bristolmaine.org.

50r-BRIS-085965


Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^