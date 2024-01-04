Advanced Search
Bristol Area Library

at

Two changes to the by-laws will be voted on at the Bristol Area Library Annual Meeting to be held on Wednesday, January 10th at 5PM.

1. Change the wording by adding {up to} to Section IV.
Executive Board (Trustees)
The management of all affairs of the Association is hereby vested in a Board of [up to] fifteen (15) Trustees, five (5) of whom shall be elected by the Association each year for a term of three years.
2. Eliminate Paragraph 4 of Section IV.
[Any time the number of Trustees falls below 15, the remaining Board shall appoint a person until the next Annual Meeting. A Trustee elected to fill an unexpired term will serve out the term of the former Trustee.]

