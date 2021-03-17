Bristol Consolidated School is seeking bids for mowing May 1, 2021 thru April 30, 2024

Bids for this RFP shall be accepted until 3 pm on March 30, 2021. Bids may be submitted by mail or email, however, all bids must include:

• Proof of contractor insurance and W-9 information

• An equipment list and list of employees working on site

• A certification that a formal inspection of the campus was conducted by the Bidder

More detailed information is available at

www.AOS93.org under Bid Packets

